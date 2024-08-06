Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1784 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3924 oz) 12,204 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1784 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1023 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,290. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (5)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2116 $
Price in auction currency 1975 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3750 $
Price in auction currency 3750 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Bolivia in 1784 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search