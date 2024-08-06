Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1784 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3924 oz) 12,204 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1784 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1023 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,290. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (5)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2116 $
Price in auction currency 1975 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3750 $
Price in auction currency 3750 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
