Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1782 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1782 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1782 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3924 oz) 12,204 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1782 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

