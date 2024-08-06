Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1779 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3924 oz) 12,204 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1779 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1018 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
