Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

2 Escudos 1782 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1782 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1782 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1962 oz) 6,102 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1782 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30364 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
2115 $
Price in auction currency 2115 USD
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Bolivia in 1782 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 2 Escudos
