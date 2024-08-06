Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
2 Escudos 1782 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1782 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30364 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
