Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1788 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0982 oz) 3,0555 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1788 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,675. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
