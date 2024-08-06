Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1785 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0982 oz) 3,0555 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1785 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 850. Bidding took place December 12, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1785 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

