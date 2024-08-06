1 Escudo 1784 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1784 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place July 5, 2018.

Сondition VF (1) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) Service NGC (1)