Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1784 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0982 oz) 3,0555 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1784 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place July 5, 2018.

  • Heritage (1)
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1784 PTS PR at auction Heritage - July 5, 2018
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1784 PTS PR at auction Heritage - July 5, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

