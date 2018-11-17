Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
1/2 Thaler 1803 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 9,744 g
- Pure silver (0,235 oz) 7,308 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Maximilian Joseph
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1803
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg 1/2 Thaler 1803 with mark R. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
344 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
