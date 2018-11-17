1/2 Thaler 1803 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 1/2 Thaler 1803 with mark R. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (2) VF (4)