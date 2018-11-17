Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

1/2 Thaler 1803 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1803 R - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1803 R - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 9,744 g
  • Pure silver (0,235 oz) 7,308 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Maximilian Joseph
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 1/2 Thaler 1803 with mark R. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1803 R at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1803 R at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
344 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1803 R at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1803 R at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1803 R at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1803 R at auction Künker - June 21, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

