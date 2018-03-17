Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
3 Stuber 1801 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 1,84 - 2,19 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Maximilian Joseph
- Denomination 3 Stuber
- Year 1801
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1801 with mark R. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1497 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place March 15, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Rauch (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Stuber 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search