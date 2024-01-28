Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

3 Stuber 1807 S (Berg, Joachim Murat)

Obverse 3 Stuber 1807 S - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Joachim Murat Reverse 3 Stuber 1807 S - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Joachim Murat

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 1,84 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 20,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Joachim Murat
  • Denomination 3 Stuber
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Joachim Murat (Grand Duke of Berg)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1807 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Joachim Murat struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place January 27, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Berg 3 Stuber 1807 S at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Berg 3 Stuber 1807 S at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Stuber 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

