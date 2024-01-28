Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
3 Stuber 1807 S (Berg, Joachim Murat)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 1,84 - 2,19 g
- Diameter 20,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Joachim Murat
- Denomination 3 Stuber
- Year 1807
- Ruler Joachim Murat (Grand Duke of Berg)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1807 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Joachim Murat struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place January 27, 2024.
Сondition
