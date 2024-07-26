Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1860 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.

Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Felzmann - May 2, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date May 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1860 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

