Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1860 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (6)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (6)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Status International (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search