Thaler 1860 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (6) AU (18) XF (19) VF (15) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (2) + (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)

