Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33487 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 259. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

