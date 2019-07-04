6 Kreuzer 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33487 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 259. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)