Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1852
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33487 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 259. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
