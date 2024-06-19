2 Thaler 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1068 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (7) XF (32) VF (12) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS61 (3) AU55 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)

