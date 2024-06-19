Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1852
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1068 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Höhn (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (9)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (4)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search