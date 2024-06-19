Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Thaler 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1068 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (4)
  • Westfälische (2)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1852 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1852 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1852 at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1852 at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1852 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1852 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1852 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1852 at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1852 at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1852 at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1852 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1852 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1852 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1852 at auction GINZA - June 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1852 at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1852 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1852 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1852 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1852 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1852 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search