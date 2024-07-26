2 Gulden 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1707 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (18) XF (26) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (2)

DNW (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (2)

Karamitsos (1)

Künker (6)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (5)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (6)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (2)