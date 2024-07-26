Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Gulden 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1707 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

