2 Gulden 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1849
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1707 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
