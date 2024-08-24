Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1849. One-sided strike. Copper (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Variety: One-sided strike. Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1849
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1849 . One-sided strike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint
