Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1849. One-sided strike. Copper (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Variety: One-sided strike. Copper

Obverse Ducat 1849 One-sided strike Copper - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Ducat 1849 One-sided strike Copper - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1849 . One-sided strike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1849 at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Bavaria Ducat 1849 at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1849 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search