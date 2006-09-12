Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1849. One-sided strike. Silver (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Variety: One-sided strike. Silver

Obverse Ducat 1849 One-sided strike Silver - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Ducat 1849 One-sided strike Silver - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 20 g
  • Diameter 2,6 mm

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1849 . One-sided strike. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63390 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place March 17, 2021.

Bavaria Ducat 1849 at auction Heritage - March 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 204 USD
Bavaria Ducat 1849 at auction Stack's - August 11, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 11, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1849 at auction Goldberg - September 12, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date September 12, 2006
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price

