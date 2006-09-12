Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1849. One-sided strike. Silver (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Variety: One-sided strike. Silver
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 20 g
- Diameter 2,6 mm
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1849
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1849 . One-sided strike. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63390 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place March 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search