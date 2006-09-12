Ducat 1849. One-sided strike. Silver (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1849 . One-sided strike. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63390 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place March 17, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) PF63 (2) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (3)