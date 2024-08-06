Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1853
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1853 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32595 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,240. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 DPL NGC
Selling price
3240 $
Price in auction currency 3240 USD
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
1448 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins of History
Date May 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
