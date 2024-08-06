Ducat 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1853 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32595 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,240. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

