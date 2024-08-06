Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Ducat 1853 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Ducat 1853 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Coins of History

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1853 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32595 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,240. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Coins of History (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Leu (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 DPL NGC
Selling price
3240 $
Price in auction currency 3240 USD
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
1448 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction GINZA - August 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Coins of History - May 1, 2022
Seller Coins of History
Date May 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1853 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 2, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

