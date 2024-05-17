Coins of History
Company Description
- Name Coins of History
- Country Austria
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://coinsofhistory.eu/
Linz Office
- Country Austria
- City Linz
- Address Leonfeldner Straße, 203-205
- Phone +436603637720
- Email office@coinsofhistory.eu
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
February 4, 2024 E-Live Auktion 6 222 33,515 $
March 12, 2023 E-Live Auktion 5 135 31,857 $
January 15, 2023 E-Live Auktion 4 316 68,488 $
May 1, 2022 E-Live Auktion 3 300 69,485 $
March 20, 2022 E-Live Auktion 2 320 73,920 $
March 10, 2019 e-Live Auktion 1 567 -