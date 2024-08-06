Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Ducat 1850 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Ducat 1850 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1850 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1801 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
12147 $
Price in auction currency 1800000 JPY
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1801 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction Rauch - November 13, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search