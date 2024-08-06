Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1850
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1850 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1801 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
12147 $
Price in auction currency 1800000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1801 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
