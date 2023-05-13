Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Kreuzer 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1855 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1855 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Kreuzer 1855 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place May 12, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
Bavaria 1/2 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
