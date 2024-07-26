2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products". This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,240. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

