Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (338)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products". This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,240. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
