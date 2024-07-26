Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (338)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products". This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,240. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 "Exhibition of German Products", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

