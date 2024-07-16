Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1817 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1817 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1817 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3832 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (4)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 95 CHF
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 18, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1817 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search