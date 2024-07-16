Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1817 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,34 g
- Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3832 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
