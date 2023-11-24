Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1811 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1811 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1811 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2633 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 20, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rauch (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1811 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1811 at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1811 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1811 at auction Rauch - November 7, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1811 at auction Künker - June 25, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

