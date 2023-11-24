Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1811 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,34 g
- Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2633 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 20, 2023.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
