Thaler 1811 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2633 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 20, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (1)