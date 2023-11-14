Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1818 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1818
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1222 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search