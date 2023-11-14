Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1818 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1818 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1818 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1222 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

