Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1812 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
752 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
