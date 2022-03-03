Thaler 1812 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

