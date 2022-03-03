Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1812 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1812 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1812 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: anticomondo GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
752 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

