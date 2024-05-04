Thaler 1807 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3182 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 160,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.

