Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1807 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1807
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3182 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 160,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
