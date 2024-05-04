Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1807 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1807 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1807 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3182 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 160,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (11)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (10)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (7)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (27)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (8)
  • Westfälische (5)
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Darabanth - May 4, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Darabanth - May 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 7, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1807 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1807 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search