Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1812 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3711 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1812 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1812 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
