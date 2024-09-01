Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1820 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1820
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint
