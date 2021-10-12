20 Kreuzer 1823 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 532 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3)