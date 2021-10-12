Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1823 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 532 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

