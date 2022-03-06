Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
20 Kreuzer 1815 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1815
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
