Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1815 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Frühwald - May 31, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date May 31, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Emporium Hamburg - February 27, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

