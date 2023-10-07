Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1812 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 827 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (7)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Felzmann - December 10, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction HIRSCH - September 29, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 29, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 6, 2002
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 6, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1812 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 20 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search