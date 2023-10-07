20 Kreuzer 1812 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 827 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (13)