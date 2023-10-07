Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
20 Kreuzer 1812 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1812
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 827 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 29, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
