Ducat 1816 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1816
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1816 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3593 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
813 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of Ducat 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
