Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1816 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1816 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1816 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1816 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3593 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (15)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Leu (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • UBS (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
967 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
813 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1816 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Ducat 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

