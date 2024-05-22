Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1806 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,4 - 5,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1806
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1806 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
