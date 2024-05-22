Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1806 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1806 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Kreuzer 1806 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,4 - 5,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1806 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction Artemide Aste - March 6, 2022
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 11, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 23, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria Kreuzer 1806 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

