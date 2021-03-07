Heller 1816 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1816 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1642 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)