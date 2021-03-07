Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1816 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Heller 1816 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Heller 1816 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,65 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1816 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1642 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Heller 1816 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1816 at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1816 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search