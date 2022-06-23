Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1822 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1822 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1822 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1822 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3713 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 83. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1822 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 380 RUB
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1822 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

