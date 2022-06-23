2 Pfennig 1822 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1822 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3713 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 83. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (1)