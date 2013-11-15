Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1807 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1807
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1686 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search