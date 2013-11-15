Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1807 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1807 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1807 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1686 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1807 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1807 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 120 CZK
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1807 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1807 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1807 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search