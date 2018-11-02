Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1802 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1802 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1802 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,1 - 1,2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1663 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1802 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1802 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1802 at auction WAG - May 10, 2015
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1802 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1802 at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1802 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search