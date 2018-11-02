Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1802 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,1 - 1,2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1802
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1663 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
