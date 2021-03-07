Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1821 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1821 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1821 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3266 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 7. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1821 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1821 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search