Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1867 "Madonna" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Thaler 1867 "Madonna" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Thaler 1867 "Madonna" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1867 "Madonna". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30555 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

  All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Leu (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • WAG (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 CHF
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1867 "Madonna" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1867 "Madonna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

