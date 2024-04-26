Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1867 "Madonna" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1867
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1867 "Madonna". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30555 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 CHF
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
