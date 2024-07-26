Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1870 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1870
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1680 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 CHF
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date January 17, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2010
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
