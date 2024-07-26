Thaler 1870 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1680 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

