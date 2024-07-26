Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1870 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Thaler 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Thaler 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1680 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction Erwin Dietrich - November 26, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 CHF
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction CNG - January 17, 2017
Seller CNG
Date January 17, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction Gärtner - October 20, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction Rauch - December 9, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 3, 2015
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction Rauch - April 15, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date April 15, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction Heritage - July 11, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2010
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1870 at auction Künker - October 9, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

