Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1871 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Kreuzer 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
  • Diameter 14,18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 862 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place July 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
  • Zöttl (3)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 110 CZK
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Zöttl - September 11, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date September 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1871 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

