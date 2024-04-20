Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1871 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
- Diameter 14,18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1871
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 862 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place July 18, 2022.
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 110 CZK
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Zöttl
Date September 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
12
