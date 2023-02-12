Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1868 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Kreuzer 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
  • Diameter 14,18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 40. Bidding took place March 1, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1868 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria Kreuzer 1868 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Bavaria Kreuzer 1868 at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1868 at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Kreuzer 1868 at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Kreuzer 1868 at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1868 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

