Kreuzer 1868 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 40. Bidding took place March 1, 2021.

