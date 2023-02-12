Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1868 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
- Diameter 14,18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1868
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 40. Bidding took place March 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search