Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
  • Diameter 14,18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.

  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1866 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria Kreuzer 1866 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1866 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1866 at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR

