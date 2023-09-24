Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
- Diameter 14,18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1866
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.
