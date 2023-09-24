Kreuzer 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1)