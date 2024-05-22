3 Kreuzer 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3418 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

