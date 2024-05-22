Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3418 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

