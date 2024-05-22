Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 1,23 g
- Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1866
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3418 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search