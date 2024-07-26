1/2 Gulden 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1127 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

