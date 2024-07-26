Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1866
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1127 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
