Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1127 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (10)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (11)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (8)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Busso Peus - January 23, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
