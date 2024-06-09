Thaler 1836 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (11) XF (22) VF (10) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (3)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (13)

Leu (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisfitz GmbH (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (5)

UBS (2)

WAG (3)