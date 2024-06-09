Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1836 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 120 CHF
Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 7, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2021
Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******

Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Stephen Album - May 26, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Stephen Album - May 19, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 19, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Bavaria Thaler 1836 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

