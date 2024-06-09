Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1836 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,54 g
- Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 120 CHF
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
