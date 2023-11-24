Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1833 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction Höhn - June 15, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date June 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction Heritage - September 27, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 at auction Soler y Llach - May 14, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

