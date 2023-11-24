Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1833 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,54 g
- Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Heritage (6)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (9)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (2)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search