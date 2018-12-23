Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1848
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search