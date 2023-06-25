Kreuzer 1843 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1569 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service PCGS (1)