Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1843 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1843
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1569 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search