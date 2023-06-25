Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1843 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Kreuzer 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1569 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Bavaria Kreuzer 1843 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Bavaria Kreuzer 1843 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1843 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1843 at auction Erwin Dietrich - June 25, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1843 at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1843 at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1843 at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1843 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria Kreuzer 1843 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

