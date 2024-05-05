Kreuzer 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place February 4, 2017.

