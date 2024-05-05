Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,77 g
- Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1835
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place February 4, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
