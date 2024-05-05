Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place February 4, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (10)
  • Zöttl (2)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Naumann - May 5, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Zöttl - June 26, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date June 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1835 at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1835 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search